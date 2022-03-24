Banks will extend service hours in plazas and supermarkets

The Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) announced that starting Monday, March 28, the financial institutions that are members of the union will extend the service hours to the public in shopping malls and supermarkets.

The ABA explained that the offices and branches located in these establishments would close at 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meanwhile, on Saturdays, they will work an additional hour concerning the current schedule so far, it was reported in a press document.

The union pointed out that its associates decided to carry out a gradual de-escalation in the hours of face-to-face services, taking into account the context of normalization of activities after the significant drop in the covid-19 indicators evident in the country.

The ABA explained that the decision was adopted under circular 006-22 of the Superintendence of Banks, issued on March 11, providing that financial brokerage entities and exchange brokers may gradually re-establish customer service hours that existed before the pandemic.

In addition, the entity urged users to keep up with the hours established by the financial institution of their choice. Finally, it reminded them that they have the possibility of accessing different products and transactions through online banking.

In that order, the ABA highlighted the importance of alternative channels enabled by multiple banks (applications, Internet Banking, ATMs, and bank subagents), whose use translates into savings of time and resources for customers.