Dominican Republic Industries oppose tariffs

Santo Domingo.- The leadership of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) once again opened on the bill that would eliminate tariffs on more than 67 products from the basic basket, stressing that the measure “instead of helping would bring more problems.”

Circe Almánzar said that they expressed their disagreement to the Chamber of Deputies considering that, although the situation is dire worldwide, it is not the best option to dismantle the tariffs, even for six months.

“Because tariffs are part of a commercial policy that countries have in a sovereign manner, which they do to strengthen their productive sectors and to manage their commercial relations with other countries.”

“Opening tariffs on products manufactured in the Dominican Republic could jeopardize that trade policy and that productive development policy that we have in the country, even for six months, because it is a precedent.”

“And it creates a certain uncertainty in economic agents and especially in rural producers who are the ones who generate jobs and generate our food security,” she said