Foreign labor sustains Dominican Republic’s agro

Santo Domingo.- Given the lack of interest shown by Dominicans to work in the agricultural sector, producers are forced to hire undocumented labor to continue producing.

Farm owners are aware that they are violating the law, but they assure that the General Directorate of Immigration does not expedite the legalization process.

“In the Dominican Republic, work permits have always been given via the Interior and Police; This card is renewed from time to time. But, for example: they haven’t been renewed for two years, so those that are, are expired, and when immigration or the guards finds them, they take them away,” said Marcos Rodríguez, president of the Northwest Rice Producers Association.

The also general secretary of the National Federation of Rice Growers (Fenarroz), told Diario Libre that, when the banana harvest is in process, the situation is complicated because they must comply with a schedule to pack and take the boxes to the port. to export them.