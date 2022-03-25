Biggest brewery to build a 53MW solar park

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican National Brewery (CND) signed an agreement with Akuo Energy Dominicana and with the participation of GAM Capital, for the construction of a solar energy park that will supply renewable power for its operations.

The president of the National Brewery, Fabián Suárez, said the creation of this park will generate 550 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs, which will be built in Nagua with a capacity of 53 MW and will reduce carbon emissions by more than 50,000 tons per year.

Through the Project Viability Pact, the CND undertook to buy the energy that the solar park will produce, guaranteeing the viability of the project.