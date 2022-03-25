Ukraine-Russia clash boosts Dominican nickel

Santo Domingo.- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has impacted the prices of raw materials such as corn, wheat and oil, among others, in international markets.

But in the midst of this panorama, it has favored the price of nickel, which translates into profits for producing countries such as the Dominican Republic.

More than a year ago, the price of nickel was around four dollars a pound and before the war it was as high as 11.50 dollars.

According to official data, Russia supplies about 10% of nickel worldwide. The metal is used to make nickel-cadmium batteries for electric vehicles, among others. Yesterday, the price of nickel closed at 37,234 dollars per ton.