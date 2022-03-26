Prices of all fuels are frozen again

Santo Domingo, RD.

For the week of March 26 to April 1, all fuel prices will maintain the same price they have maintained for two weeks, as ordered this Friday by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM).

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains at RD$147.60.

Premium gasoline will continue to cost RD$293.60; the regular RD$274.50; optimal diesel RD$241.10; and the regular 221.60.

The price of avtur and kerosene also remains the same, whose cost will be RD$249.53 and RD$284.90.

Fuel oil will cost RD$192.11; fuel oil 1% RD$211.77 and natural gas RD$28.97.