Cubans who enter in transit will need a Dominican visa

Santo Domingo.- Cuban citizens who enter the Dominican Republic in transit to other countries will need to have a Dominican visa, the Immigration Directorate announced Tuesday.

Cubans having a visa, residence or citizenship of the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the European Union, or a member of the Schengen area, will not need a Dominican visa.

The Immigration resolution that establishes it is number DGM-06-2022, issued on March 23, internally sent on the 25th, but known by the media and society on Tuesday 29. It does not specify on which date it will come into force or if it is effective immediately.