Taxman discards price hikes from imports

Santo Domingo.- General Director of Internal Taxes, Luis Valdez Veras, assured this Tuesday that, if the bill that seeks to establish a zero rate of tariffs for importing staple products for six months is approved, the measure will not affect projected collections by the government for this year.

However, he recognized that the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) must make a greater effort to collect economic resources for the State.

“It is being considered for six months, we are going to hope that it will be for six months, but I again repeat: this measure, as DGII, in what is the projection of income for the year, does not affect us,” he said.