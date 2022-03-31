BASC Dominicana elects new president

Santo Domingo.- The chapter in the country of the Business Alliance for Secure Commerce (BASC Dominicana) held its extraordinary and electoral general assembly in which it elected the board of directors for 2022-2024, chaired by Armando Rivas and delivered certifications of its international standard to 26 national entities in the export, logistics, security and other productive areas.

The activity was held on Wednesday, at the El Embajador hotel, headed by the past president of BASC Dominicana, July de la Cruz, who highlighted the importance of representing gender in the sector and maintaining public-private synergies to work together for a safer trade and generate confidence in the supply chain.

De la Cruz presented the report of the management that ends and was recognized for the results achieved, and elected honorary member of the institution for its contributions to the sector and to the international BASC certification.

The delivery of the certifications was in charge of Norva Hall, business officer of the Political and Economic Unit of the Embassy of the United States, and attended by BASC executives, and representatives of accredited companies.