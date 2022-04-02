Government maintains most fuel prices unchanged; other fuel prices rise
Fuel prices remain the same for most fuels while others rise.
The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) announced today that for the week of April 2 to 8, the price of fuels would again remain unchanged for the cost of the main fuels.
The average rate weighted by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BanCentral) was RD$55.11. Therefore, this week’s savings implies an investment for the State of 1.13 billion pesos.
The average price of WTI as of Wednesday was US$108.85 per barrel.
In this regard, Premium Gasoline will remain at RD$293.60, and Regular Gasoline will remain at RD$274.50.
Meanwhile, Regular Gasoil will continue at RD$221.60, and Optimum Gasoil will remain at RD$241.10 per gallon.
Likewise, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will remain at RD$147.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas will maintain its price at RD$28.97 per m3.
Fuel Oil will also be priced at RD$192.11 per gallon and Fuel Oil 1% at RD$211.77.
Increases.
Avtur will increase 14.87 and will be sold at RD$264.40, and Kerosene will increase RD$15.80 to be priced at RD$300.70;