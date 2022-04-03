Seven weeks without price increases for most fuels

Santo Domingo, DR

For the seventh consecutive week, the Government will keep fuel prices unchanged, as reported yesterday by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM).

For the week from 2 to 8 April 2022, which starts today, premium gasoline will remain at RD$293.60 per gallon; regular at RD$274.50; regular diesel will cost RD$221.60 and optimum RD$241.10.

Likewise, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will remain unchanged at RD$147.60 per gallon and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

Fuel oil #6 will continue to cost RD$192.11 and fuel oil 1%S RD$211.77. The only price increases are avtur and kerosene, which will cost RD$264.40 and RD$300.70, respectively, rising RD$14.87 and RD$15.80.

The MICM explained that in order to not vary the prices of most fuels, the government had to maintain its subsidy plan, which this week alone represents more than RD$1.13 billion.

The international price of WTI averaged US$108.85, according to the agency.

Avoids increases

According to Industry and Commerce, the subsidy prevented LPG from increasing RD$21.61; premium gasoline RD$40.62; and regular RD$49.33.

Fuel prices that went up

The only ones that will go up in price are avtur and kerosene.