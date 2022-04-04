At last…Dominican border town gets hooked

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- The administrator of the Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED) announced that he will cease to be so after the construction of the transmission line that will connect it with the rest was completed two weeks ago.

An estimated 35,557 people live in the Pedernales border, which is one of the poorest provinces in the country.

These are supplied with electricity through their own generation by one of the agents in the sector, but there are homes that lack electricity or suffer continuous power cuts.

“When the transmission arrives, those plants (three) will be disconnected or will be there for any eventuality,” explained the administrator of the ETED, Martín Robles.