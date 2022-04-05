World Bank earmarks US$1.8B for Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Board of the World Bank Group (WBG) transferred the Country Partnership Framework (MAP) 2022-2026 to the Dominican Republic, which will support the country’s reforms for inclusive and sustainable development through an improvement in the access to quality public services, an increase in well-paying jobs, and greater resilience to climate change.

The new MAP guides WBG support to the Dominican Republic, the entity said in a statement.

“It proposes a work program of approximately US$1.8 billion over five years, to support the Government’s commitment to carry out a package of key reforms of economic transformation, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, in close coordination with the strategic objectives and of long-term development of the Dominican Republic.”