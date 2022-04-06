MLB plays hardball with Dominican bucket list

Santo Domingo.- The lack of 6,000 seats, at least in the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, separates the Dominican Republic from consecrating itself in history and finally hosting a series of Major League Baseball and the World Classic.

Vitelio Mejía, president of the Dominican Baseball League, revealed to Listín Diario that the lack of this number of seats in the capital’s park, the main stadium for the staging of any of the two aforementioned shows, is already the only stumbling block that is felt before Major League Baseball to fulfill these great objectives, which are desired for years in the country.

“We have started the rigorous details to see that this quota of seats is met and that the great baseball fanatic can enjoy one of these two desires.”