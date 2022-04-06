Uncertainty pushes growth figures downward

Sano Domingo.- The official economic forecasts not only downgrade the growth of the Dominican economy for 2022, but also estimate an average inflation slightly higher than last year.

In documents released separately, both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development project that the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Dominican Republic will grow 5% this year, when in January the financial institution had projected a growth of the economy around 5.5 -6.0%, different from the 12.3% exhibited by the authorities in 2021, compared to the end of the previous year.

While the average inflation is estimated for 2022 at 8.50%, slightly higher than the 8.24% of 2021, although it is projected lower for the coming December, with 7%, contrary to the inflation of 8.50% with which it closed the same month of last year.