Gov. announces Dominican Republic’s first IPO

Santo Domingo.- The Superintendence of the Securities Market (SIMV) approved the first program of issuances of ordinary or common shares (IPO) of the capital market industry in the Dominican Republic.

César Iglesias will be the company that will issue the shares on the Dominican stock market.

The issue was structured by BHD León Puesto de Bolsa and will be placed in collaboration with Inversiones Popular-Puesto de Bolsa.

In this sense, the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, pointed out that this is a milestone and a true democratization of the capital market.

“We are talking about the first public offering of shares in the stock market of the Dominican Republic,” he said.

César Iglesias, S.A. is a Dominican company with 111 years in the market, dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of mass consumption products in the areas of cleaning, personal care, and food.