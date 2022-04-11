Berlin fair showcases Dominican fruit

Santo Domingo.- The Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana) concluded its participation in the fresh fruit fair, Fruit Logistica, in Berlin, Germany.

According to a statement, Dominican companies managed to close 60 purchase agreements, after participating in 50 business rounds.

Likewise, the Dominican Republic stand received more than 4,000 visits from buyers, decision makers and companies interested in the products of the exhibited exportable offer.

“The success of our delegation at Fruit Logistica tells us that we are on the right path. We continue closing agreements and attracting the purchase intention of importers, thanks to the active promotion strategy of our export offer,” said Biviana Riveiro Disla, executive director of ProDominicana.