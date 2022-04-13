Year-on-year inflation stood at 9.05%

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reported today that year-on-year inflation, that is, of the last 12 months, from March 2021 to March 2022, stood at 9.05%, being 2.3 times higher than the 4.0% of the center of the target range.

“It is worth specifying that the year-on-year result includes the inflation of 2.80% in the first three months of 2022,” the entity specified in its report.

The institution noted that year-on-year inflation in advanced economies “has similarly shown a notable rise in the current context.”

It cited that said indicator for countries such as the United States stood at 8.5% at the end of March, more than four times higher than the average goal of 2.0% of the Federal Reserve in the long term and the highest in the last 40 years.