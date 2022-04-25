Dominican ports eye 10K jobs; hub status

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) Executive director Jean Luis Rodríguez, assured that the Dominican Republic is becoming a regional logistics hub with purpose and commitment, “as has been the mandate and vision of President Luis Abinader.”

Rodríguez specified that this management is developing a master plan with which they seek to promote the arrival of cruise passengers and the generation of some 10,000 jobs for which Apordom has opened itself to the world and has signed various agreements, reinforcing the participation of cruise ships and the search for higher investments.

“We are convinced that these new terminals, which currently have three: San Souci, Amber Cove and La Ramona, as well as several anchorages, and for this period of government we could lead the country to have three to seven cruise terminals. You can already imagine the importance of this advance for the Dominican Republic.”