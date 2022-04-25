World Bank, IMF see economic growth 2022

Santo Domingo.- Concluded the third quarter of this year, the projections of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) show a consensus of 5.0% in the expectations of economic growth for Dominican Republic, and is expected to drop to 4.6% by 2023 due to geopolitical uncertainty during conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Of 18 countries analyzed by multilateral entities, Venezuela and Panama exceed the country in the economic projections for this 2022 of the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region with 8.2% and 6.0%, respectively, according to the most recent report of the Macroeconomic Situation of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD) that collects statistics at a global level.

In the case of Venezuela, after five years of economic recession, it exceeded the metrics of other countries due to the increase in its exports and the reactivation of economic dynamism, as reported by its president Nicolás Maduro in his accountability last year.