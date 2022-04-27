Cold warehouse for biggest Dominican port

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader yesterday led groundbreaking for the DP World and Emergent Cold Latin America, a temperature-controlled storage and logistics provider.

“The construction of a refrigerated warehouse in the Port of Punta Caucedo will offer solutions to the Dominican market and the region.”

The warehouse, which will be erected within the facilities of the DP World economic zone in the Punta Caucedo peninsula, will provide customers of both companies with cold chain solutions that will be integrated into their respective supply chains.

During his speech, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, global CEO and Chairman of DP World, assured that this alliance with the company Emergent Cold Latin America and the subsequent construction of a state-of-the-art cold storage fit perfectly with the vision of the future and the plan of growth that DP World has, not only for the region but for the country.

This plan consists of the development of 3,000,000 square meters of land for the development of free zones for manufacturing and to continue promoting the country as an attractive destination for manufacturing and logistics companies to settle, operate and make investments in a nearshoring format.