IDB inaugurates Dominican office

Santo Domingo.- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) today inaugurated the new representative office of the institution in the Dominican Republic in a building considered by the National Directorate of Monumental Heritage as an infrastructure of historical value.

The president of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, expressed during his inaugural speech that the country counts on this financial institution to face the difficulties that arise at this time when there is international tension due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He said that the new work space will strengthen the union and economic support between the IDB, government authorities, the private sector and civil society, with the aim of impacting lives and contributing to the development of the country.