Official announces start of NW port megaproject

Santo Domingo.-In this month of April, geophysical studies of the seabed of the Atlantic Ocean began to be carried out, where a solid sheet pile pier with capacity to receive ships of up to 40,000 tons will be built in the bay of Manzanillo (Northwest).

Since President Luis Abinader announced the megaproject, in September 2020, some steps have been advanced and others still remain, so that the work could become a reality shortly before the end of this administration.

The program, which is guided by engineer Cristian Borrero Rodríguez, director of the Public Works Project Execution Unit, contemplates that construction begin in February 2023, if all goes well. Its execution will take 18 months, ending in June 2024.

Borrero explains that there were delays in carrying out the geotechnical studies because the barges “had many problems at the time of conducting the surveys” so they decided to switch to the geophysical studies, which allowed them to “lower time again depending on the schedule for compliance purposes