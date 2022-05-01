Entities evaluate with JetBlue formulas to reduce costs of flights between the US and the Dominican Republic

IDAC and JAC talk with JetBlue about reducing costs on US and DR flights.

The reduction of the airfare, the inclusion of a first bag free of charge, and the elimination of the tourist card charge for Dominicans entering the country were among the central issues discussed at a meeting between the interim general director of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) and senior executives of the U.S. airline JetBlue.

Héctor Porcella, acting general director of the IDAC, gave details of his meeting at the institution’s central office with the airline’s president and COO, Johanna Geraghty, who Michael Quiello, chief of staff, accompanied; Adam Schless, director of Aircraft Acts and Alexis Morel, Regional Manager for Airports in Latin America.

The IDAC director was accompanied by Antonio Yapor, alternate ambassador to ICAO and member of the Civil Aviation Board, who explained his organization’s position during the consultation.

Porcella explained that one of the points analyzed at the meeting was to set a fare for the benefit of the Dominican Diaspora that does not exceed US$500, including taxes.

The representatives of the IDAC and the Civil Aviation Board also proposed that in the case of Dominicans residing in the United States, they be exempted from the payment of the first suitcase, as the Creoles who travel through JetBlue have been demanding, said Porcella.

“We also put forward two reasonable proposals to be considered by JetBlue as the current president of IATA (International Air Transport Association): the first would imply modifying its computer systems to eliminate the charge to Dominicans of the tourist card at the ticket office; and the second, to eliminate antigen tests for travelers entering the United States from the Dominican Republic,” said Porcella.

He said that the points submitted by the IDAC and the JAC found receptivity and good disposition among the top executives of the North American airline, promising to analyze each of the points and respond within a reasonable time.

Porcella revealed that the JetBlue delegation had previously met with President Luis Abinader. The latter expressed to the airline executives his interest in seeking solutions for the Dominican communities abroad, which have long been demanding more favorable conditions to maintain regular and permanent contact with the country.

The president and executives of JetBlue present in the Dominican Republic were accompanied by legal advisors Luis Pellerano and Urania Paulino.