Abinader defends workers’ rights

Santo Domingo.- On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, the President, Luis Abinader, held a lunch with union leaders to discuss issues of interest accompanied by the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps.

During the meeting, the head of state stressed that the government’s management is focused on “growing the economy but defending the rights of workers because if the quality of life of workers is not improved, then the government has failed,” he said.

Present were Rafael (Pepe) Abreu, president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS); Gabriel del Rio, president of the Autonomous Class Trade Union Confederation (CASC); and Jacobo Ramos, president of the National Confederation of Dominican Workers (CNTD).

The Minister of Labor stressed that the president insisted that the gathering be held with the trade unionists because “this house of government is also the house of the workers.”

Likewise, he assured that while the responsibilities of the Ministry of Labor are on his shoulders, he will ensure that all workers enjoy all their rights.