After 20 years Dominican beef again heads to the US

Santo Domingo.- After approximately 20 years, the Dominican Republic has been authorized again to export raw, intact beef products derived from slaughtered cattle to the United States.

The provision is in effect from April 29, according to the notification sent to the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (Digemaps) of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) by the US Department of Agriculture on the 2nd last month.

The US government made this decision after an audit carried out in the country from September 13 to 23, 2021, the document specifies.

To start exports, the Dominican Republic must meet a series of requirements of the US market related to imports, labeling, individual sanitary measures and the self-report tool (SRT).

Next steps

The next steps that the country must follow to export are to certify the meat establishments that meet the requirements of the United States and send a list of them to the International Coordination Office, which will later be reviewed by the Food Safety and Inspection Service. (FSIS).

“The Dominican Republic may only export products from certified establishments on this list.”