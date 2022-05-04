Curacao, Dominican ports forge sisterhood

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) and the Curaçao Port Authority signed an international agreement on sister ports on Tuesday.

As reported by the entity, through a press release, the agreement was reached “with the aim of strengthening ties and exchanging information to improve the management and port processes of both nations, and thus position the Caribbean as a destination for world class cruise ships.”

The document that makes the commitment of both parties official was signed by the executive director of Apordom, Jean Luís Rodríguez and Humberto de Castro, manager of the Curaçao Porth Authority, within the framework of the celebration of the Sea Trade Cruise Fair that takes place in Miami.

The international agreement of sister ports will be valid for three years from the date of its signature.