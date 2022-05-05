Law temporarily strikes import taxes from 67 tariff subheadings

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Power enacted the law to temporarily remove import taxes from 67 tariff subheadings of basic products for feeding the population, which had been sent by President Luis Abinader.

The promulgation was made on April 27, the day after the Senate gave final approval to the bill.

The Government did not make the promulgation decree public, but Antoliano Peralta, Legal Consultant of the Executive Power, confirmed to Diario Libre that the piece had been signed into law.

The promulgation of the executive order with the regulations for the application of the recently approved norm is still pending.

This regulation must establish the mechanism in which the products to be imported at zero rate, the quantities and other details will be selected. The same was already drafted and ready, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz.