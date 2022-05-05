Recovery is the talk as IMF, Dominican leader meet

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader met with the governor of the Central Bank (BC), Héctor Valdez Albizu, the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), by the Chair of Brazil, Afonso Bevilaqua, and Esteban Vesperoni, head of mission of the IMF, as part of the visit by Fund technicians to the country.

These consultations are established in Article IV of the Articles of Agreement of the IMF. The body holds bilateral talks with its members, usually every year. A team of officials visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with the officials the country’s economic and political developments.

The BC reported in a statement that the IMF representatives highlighted the rapid recovery of the Dominican economy, given the fiscal and monetary measures implemented to combat the pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of health measures to combat the covid-19 virus in the Dominican population.