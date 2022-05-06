Abinader off to Costa Rica president’s inaugural

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will attend this Saturday the inauguration of the newly elected president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Roble.

The president will participate in a dinner at 7:00 p.m. in honor of the heads of state or government attending the transition of the 2022-2026 Presidential Command, offered by the outgoing president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

During the trip, the Dominican head of state will also hold some bilateral meetings that will be of great importance to the country.