Amazon poses ‘enormous’ advantage for DR

Santo Domingo.- The Amazon online sales platform represents a great opportunity for companies in the Dominican Republic, becoming a way to sell throughout the United States and other parts of the world.

“Dominican exports have increased their volume and value, but the truth is that the electronic channel has a lot of potential and is being underutilized by our companies,” said Celso Juan Marranzini, president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD).

He assured that both Amazon and other e-commerce platforms offer “enormous” potential for the products of companies in the Dominican Republic.