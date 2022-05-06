Economy May 6, 2022 | 8:59 am

Amazon poses ‘enormous’ advantage for DR

Santo Domingo.- The Amazon online sales platform represents a great opportunity for companies in the Dominican Republic, becoming a way to sell throughout the United States and other parts of the world.

“Dominican exports have increased their volume and value, but the truth is that the electronic channel has a lot of potential and is being underutilized by our companies,” said Celso Juan Marranzini, president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD).

He assured that both Amazon and other e-commerce platforms offer “enormous” potential for the products of companies in the Dominican Republic.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Robert
May 6, 2022 9:29 am

How will this help the impoverished Dominican people

0
Reply
Paul Tierney
May 6, 2022 10:02 am
Reply to  Robert

It brings foreign revenue into the country and creates jobs.

0
Reply
Paul Tierney
May 6, 2022 10:00 am

This is good news. There is potential. However, Dominican companies should not be caught up as being solely dependent on Amazon purchases of goods or services. The Dominicanos need to diversify to multiple customers to protect themselves from the risks of a prime or only customer having financial difficulties or using its position to extort concessions the Dominicanos cannot endure.

0
Reply