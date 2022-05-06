Amazon poses ‘enormous’ advantage for DR
Santo Domingo.- The Amazon online sales platform represents a great opportunity for companies in the Dominican Republic, becoming a way to sell throughout the United States and other parts of the world.
“Dominican exports have increased their volume and value, but the truth is that the electronic channel has a lot of potential and is being underutilized by our companies,” said Celso Juan Marranzini, president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD).
He assured that both Amazon and other e-commerce platforms offer “enormous” potential for the products of companies in the Dominican Republic.
How will this help the impoverished Dominican people
It brings foreign revenue into the country and creates jobs.
This is good news. There is potential. However, Dominican companies should not be caught up as being solely dependent on Amazon purchases of goods or services. The Dominicanos need to diversify to multiple customers to protect themselves from the risks of a prime or only customer having financial difficulties or using its position to extort concessions the Dominicanos cannot endure.