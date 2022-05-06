The Government freezes fuel prices again

With more than 1.4 billion pesos, the Dominican government stopped the increases in fuel prices for the week of May 7 to 13 as part of the measures to face the international price crisis, avoiding increases in the local market by up to 120 pesos.

The measure was announced by the deputy minister of domestic trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín, who explained that the average oil price rose significantly this week. As of Wednesday, April 27, the international price of WTI averaged US$105.09, an increase of 3.4% compared to the average of the previous week, which amounted to US$101.62.

“The global situation is obviously not giving up. The conflict in Ukraine is spreading without an apparent end, and everything indicates that there will be no peace agreement for several weeks or months. In view of this, we must be properly prepared, with constant communication to the population, and, above all, adjusting public finances to prevent market increases from having a direct impact on the pockets of all Dominicans,” he said.

He assured that the government is constantly monitoring the situation of international markets to resist the global effects on the local economy.

He mentioned that if the subsidies were not maintained, the country would see increases that had never occurred in the case of LPG; it should have increased by 12.80 pesos per gallon, Premium Gasoline should have increased by more than 54 pesos per gallon, Regular Gasoline should have increased by more than 62 pesos per gallon and in the case of diesel 120 pesos.

These are the fuel prices:

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Diesel RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Optimum Diesel RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon rises RD$21.68.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon rises RD$23.50.

Fuel Oil #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oil 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The average weekly exchange rate is RD$55.22 from the daily publications of the Central Bank.