Tourism sector has recovered

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, praised the pace of tourism recovery.

He expressed that the country has been recognized nationally and internationally by different institutions of the stature of the World Tourism Organization as the country leading the recovery of the sector in the world.

“We can say that we have a recovered tourism sector and that is very positive for the economy,” said Blanco Tejera, after giving details about the celebration of the twenty-first edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE), to be held from May 11 to 13 at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center in Punta Cana.

Tejera said that this new edition of DATE would bring together the industry’s main issuing markets with the hotel sector and the local complementary offer, strengthening confidence in the Dominican tourism product to increase the flow of tourists and continue contributing to the recovery of the economy.

“We are going to have a strong participation in DATE, more than 800 delegates have already confirmed, so this is going to be the edition with the largest presence of both national exhibitors, the international press, and international tour operators, so we are convinced that it will be a success,” he said.

DATE 2022 will host 25 countries from the 40 primary markets that send tourists to the country.

The businessman highlighted that this new edition of DATE would promote the elimination of paper use, develop the event with digital elements according to international protocols, and promote environmental sustainability as an important initiative of the local tourism sector to contribute to the care of our natural resources.

DATE 2022 will be held at a time when tourism once again reached record levels in April.