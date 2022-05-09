Taxes collects US$1.2B in April

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) reported this Sunday that the collections corresponding to the month of April 2022 amounted to 68.2 billion pesos (US$1.2 billion) for a compliance of 114.4 percent in relation to what is estimated for this period.

According to a statement, this level of compliance is equivalent to 8.6 billion pesos above the estimate in the General State Budget for the year 2022.

The DGII accumulated a collection in the months of January-April of this 2022 amounting to 220.2 billion pesos.