Dominican police redo boasts Rudy Giuliani idea

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, stated this Tuesday that the Government has already installed the CompStat system, which serves to monitor criminal acts not only at the national level but by each sector.

The CompStat system was used by the NYPD under former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and was later deployed throughout the United States.

During an interview with presenter Sergio Carlo on his YouTube channel, the head of state indicated that it will be announced to the country in the coming days.

Once installed in the Dominican Republic, the authorities will have reliable statistics, not only at the national level, but also by popular sectors. “That will help us make a diagnosis.”