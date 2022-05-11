Two plants offline mean blackouts

Santo Domingo.- The outage of two power plants for maintenance is the cause of the recent blackouts, the Unified Council of Electricity Distributor Companies (CUED) reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement, due to this, the users of the Electricity Distribution Company of the North (Edenorte), the Electricity Distribution Company of the South (Edesur) and the Electricity Distribution Company of the East (Edeeste), are being affected with the interruption of the electrical energy service.

“The interruptions are caused by a generation deficit of about 670 MW between the two generators, which is equivalent to approximately 16% of the installed demand,” explained the CUED.

The entity apologized to the population for the power cuts to which they have been subjected.