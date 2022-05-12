Dominican Republic to outsource consular services

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) announced this Wednesday the start of the modernization process of consular services abroad with the opening of the process for contracting their outsourcing, in accordance with Law 340-06 on Purchases and Hiring.

The institution invited local and international companies that meet the parameters to present their proposals to operate the reception of visa applications, passport renewals and other consular procedures.

According to a press release, Mirex specified that they seek to reduce waiting time, improve communication channels and transparency in the income it receives from the services it provides.

Mirex indicated that, after successful experiences in El Salvador, Italy, Guatemala and Spain, the Dominican Government seeks to transform the way consular services are provided, starting with a pilot plan in six locations in the first year.