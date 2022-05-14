Price freeze on all fuels sold in the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes ordered, for the week of 14 to 20 May, to maintain the same prices as last week for all ten types of fuel sold in the country.

The government announced that it had allocated RD$ 1,350 million in fuel subsidies to slow down the increase in prices and thus mitigate its impact on inflation in the local market.

In this sense, premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon and regular gasoline at RD$274.50.

Regular diesel will be priced at RD$221.60 per gallon, optimum at RD$241.10 per gallon, avtur at RD$298.91 per gallon, and kerosene at RD$338.10 per gallon.

Likewise, fuel oil #6 will continue to be sold at RD$192.11 per gallon; fuel oil 1%S will be at RD$211.77 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues at RD$147.60 per gallon, and Natural Gas at RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The weekly average US dollar exchange rate is RD$55.27 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.