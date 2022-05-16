Fund helps sheep and goat breeders

Santo Domingo..-With the aim of strengthening genetics in sheep and goat breeding in the Dominican Republic, the Special Fund for Agricultural Development (FEDA) contributed US$1.0 million to the General Directorate of Livestock will be invested in improving the facilities of the farm’s paddocks in San Luis district of the Santo Domingo Este municipaliy) where we have good genetic sheep and goat production and we also have genetic nuclei of bees,” he said. Geovanny A. Molina, CEO of DIGEGA.

According to the DIGEGA statement, the other part of the resources will be used to develop 10 model projects for sheep and goat production in the border area.