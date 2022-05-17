JetBlue marks 15 years with offers

Santo Domingo,-As part of the celebration of its 15th anniversary in Santo Domingo and its commitment to the Dominican community, JetBlue today announced the launch of an exclusive promotion with special fares for routes between New York, Santiago and Santo Domingo, available only online at jetblue. com.

The offer is available starting today through tomorrow, May 18, and travelers can book flights from Santo Domingo and Santiago to New York at low fares starting at $144 one-way, for travel between May 25 and May 22. June 2022.

“By booking directly through jetblue.com, customers enjoy additional benefits, including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as promotions and offers not available on other platforms…”