Moody’s says Dominican economy will grow 5%

Santo Domingo.- The international rating agency Moody’s published on Monday its annual credit analysis report on the Dominican Republic, highlighting the sovereign rating of Ba3 and its stable outlook, which was ratified last April.

The firm emphasized that the real growth of the Dominican economy was 12.3% in 2021, a level that was “significantly above regional and risk rating peers,” according to the annual credit analysis released.

Economy will grow around 5%

The agency estimated that in the medium term, economic growth will be on average around 5% and also said that it hopes that the risks of the Government’s balance of payments and liquidity will remain controlled, according to a press release from Moody’s.