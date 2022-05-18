Santo Domingo.- To encourage the care, conservation and protection of the environment, in addition to the practice of collecting solid waste, the Eco Design 2022 contest was created within the framework of World Recycling Day.

“Create your Sustainable Suit,” which allowed people from various provinces of the country to participate in this contest, which raises awareness among the population of reducing the volume of waste generated, as well as seeking to minimize carbon footprints and create concepts related to sustainable fashion.

Seven members had the opportunity to participate in this delivery that was characterized by wasting color, creativity, imagination and dedication in their handmade garments such as t-shirt, pants or skirt, hat, dress and shoes, using solid waste that can be reused.