Washington invites Dominican leader to Summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader received the formal invitation from the government of the United States, for the ninth Summit of the Americas, to be held from June 8 to 10, in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Letter dated May 18: “It is a pleasure to invite you to Los Angeles, California, from June 8 to 10, 2022, for the Ninth Summit of the Americas, where the democratically elected leaders of State and Government of the hemisphere will advance our shared goal.”

Democratically elected leaders of the region’s States are invited to the event and its objective is to address the greatest challenges and opportunities, with respect to climate change, health security, growth and equitable recovery.