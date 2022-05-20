Dominican Republic buys power as blackouts linger

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, announced that 250 megawatts will enter to supply the demand for energy that has been affected in recent weeks by the shutdown of several power generation plants. These megawatts will be purchased from the companies Falcondo, Sultana del Este and Barrick Gold at the same price as Punta Catalina.

“As of the weekend, the Estrella del Mar III generator will be integrating some 150 more megawatts and that means that the situation will be normalizing between now and next Monday,” Almonte revealed.

The official offered these statements after leading a meeting this Thursday with the main representatives of the energy sector, in order to respond to the energy crisis and said that the blackouts are the fault of past government administrations that neither planned nor worked in time for the Installation of new generation units.