Abinader talks tourism at Davos

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader arrived in Davos this Monday morning where he participated in the World Economic Forum being held in that Swiss city.

The president in a speech at the Forum discussed the Government’s actions to rethink and revitalize travel and tourism.

Along with President Abinader, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez also participated; the Executive Director of the National Competitiveness Council, Peter Prazmowski and the country’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), José Sánchez.