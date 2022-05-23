Blackouts ease as plants return

Santo Domingo.- The energy service is returning to normal with the entry of 335 megawatts over the weekend and the entry of 105 more MW is expected with the integration of Los Mina V, according to the plans of the authorities of the electricity sector for this Monday.

The added production is 410 MW until the demand is met, so that the service can be normalized after it was affected by interruptions throughout the country.

In a transitory way, the authorities added to the National Interconnected Electric System (Seni) some three private plants to supply the demand, but apparently the Government’s plans are to have energy reserves that allow it to continue supplying the demand at 100% while maintenance is given to some generators.