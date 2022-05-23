Dominicans present in Pitch at the Beach

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican venture Alter State was selected as one of the best presented at the Pitch at the Beach international event held in Cozumel, Mexico.

In the activity, a video of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, was presented, inviting people to participate in the sixth version of this event that will be held in the Dominican Republic in September, from the hand of George Alexander Nader, promoter of the initiative “for the Dominican Republic.”

Pitch at the beach is a series of conferences held in different countries, which seeks to connect entrepreneurs with investors.