Dominican leader: no rice import first time in 20 years

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Tuesday that the Dominican government has doubled the amount of financing for the agricultural sector and that for the first time in 20 years the country does not have to import rice.

Speaking in the Latin American Presidential Panel of the World Economic Forum held this Tuesday in Switzerland and in which the presidents of Colombia, Iván Duque; and from Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chávez, as well as the vice president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, the Dominican leader maintained that although “the recovery of tourism stands out, in all areas of the economy we have done better.”

“In the part of inflation we have had to go to a combination of special financing, we have doubled the amount of financing to the agricultural sector and that is why for the first time in 20 years we do not have to import rice, we have an overproduction of bananas, as well as record chicken production.”