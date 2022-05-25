Global freight cost worries Dominican haulers

Santo Domingo.- Despite that neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the effects caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine completely affected the development of the supply chain of logistics distribution centers and freight forwarders, there is a latent concern about the cost of international freight, which continues to rise, reported the Dominican Association of Air and Sea Cargo Agents (Adacam).

In general, the price of transport to move merchandise from the main international ports to the Dominican Republic continues to increase.

The only ones that have a decreased are those of articles from China, as a result of a strategy that that country executed, while it was in confinement, to maintain active international trade, the president of Adacam, Ilsa Michelén, explained to Diario Libre.

He said the cost of a container fell by 35%, going from 17,000 dollars last year to 11,000 dollars, for a decrease of 6,000 dollars, which represents a relief for Dominican carriers.