Today is Africa Day

Santo Domingo.- The University of the Caribbean (Unicaribe) and the embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the country will celebrate this Wednesday, May 25, Africa Day, decreed in 1958 and which began to be celebrated around the world from May 25, 1963, to disseminate the needs that this continent continues to face, highlight the socioeconomic advances that it has achieved.

The activity will take place in the Banco BDI Auditorium of that academy of higher studies at 7:30 p.m., in coordination with the Dominican Association of Friendship with Morocco (ADAMAR), chaired by the political scientist and internationalist Luis González.

The rector of UNICARIBE, teacher José Alejandro Aybar Martín; the Moroccan ambassador in the country, Mr. Hichame Dahane; among others.